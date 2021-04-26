Covid-19: UAE offers all resources to support India's fight

Filed on April 26, 2021 | Last updated on April 26, 2021 at 11.31 pm

UAE expresses solidarity with India as the country's healthcare system collapses to a second wave of Covid-19

The UAE has offered to dedicate “all resources” to support India, which is engulfed in a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. On Monday, six cryogenic oxygen storage containers were airlifted from Dubai to West Bengal in India and similar service is planned on to Tuesday to bolster supply chains.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed the UAE’s keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the Indian government to tackle this unprecedented crisis. The minister affirmed his confidence in India’s ability to overcome the challenging circumstances.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

Sheikh Abdullah spoke over the phone to Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, and underlined that the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with India and support the Indian government in all measures it takes to contain the repercussions of the pandemic.

>>> ALSO READ:

The countries that offered aid to India

Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella pledge support

Jaishankar appreciated the call from Sheikh Abdullah and said: “As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation.”

On Monday afternoon, Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft airlifted six oxygen containers from Dubai. The relief effort was coordinated by Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor noted that India is acquiring oxygen containers from the UAE to pump its hospitals with the life-saving gas as hundreds of patients are losing the battle against Covid-19.

“We are organising cryogenic tanks from the UAE to be airlifted to India,” Kapoor told Khaleej Times.

Indian news agency ANI quoted a defence public relations officer saying that the C-17 aircraft will fly six oxygen containers from Dubai to Panagarh in West Bengal.

“Airlift for another 6 containers from Dubai is planned for tomorrow (Tuesday),” ANI tweeted.

From Panagarh, these oxygen cylinders will be filled and supplied to different centres. Hospitals across many states have been facing oxygen shortage.

A new record of more than 352,000 Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths were reported across India.

Sheikh Abdullah extended condolences to Dr Jaishankar over the victims of the pandemic, expressing his wishes for health and wellness to the people of India.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the longstanding relations between the UAE and India and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. He stressed that global synergy and concerted action are fundamental to overcoming the fallout of the pandemic.

In testing times of the pandemic, both the countries have offered each other full support.

So far, India sent a consignment of vaccines, 5.5 million pills of hydroxychloroquine tablets for treating Covid-19 patients and Indian healthcare workers to bolster the pandemic response.

And now, faced with an insurmountable challenge, the UAE is offering a helping hand to India with delivery of cryogenic oxygen containers.

On Sunday, expressing solidarity, all the major landmarks across the UAE were lit with the message of ‘Stay Strong India’.

Kapoor tweeted: “India appreciates the UAE’s strong support to its close friend in difficult times.”

“We thank our friend UAE for standing by us in these testing times,” Indian Embassy said.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com