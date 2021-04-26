Coronavirus Pandemic
India fights Covid: Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella pledge support

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on April 26, 2021

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the Covid pandemic with the infections and deaths seeing a record spike every day.

Sundar Pichai on Monday announced that Google would provide 1.35 billion rupees (Dh66 million) in funding to aid India’s covid crisis.

In a tweet, the Indian-origin Google and Alphabet CEO said that the funding would go to UNICEF and GiveIndia to help provide medical supplies, support high-risk communities and toward grants to help spread critical information about the virus.

In a tweet, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also said that the company would continue to support buying oxygen devices and contribute to aid relief in the country.

The Indian-American also thanked the US government for “mobilising to help.”

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with the infections and deaths seeing a record spike every day.




