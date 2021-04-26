India fights Covid: Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella pledge support

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the Covid pandemic with the infections and deaths seeing a record spike every day.

Sundar Pichai on Monday announced that Google would provide 1.35 billion rupees (Dh66 million) in funding to aid India’s covid crisis.

In a tweet, the Indian-origin Google and Alphabet CEO said that the funding would go to UNICEF and GiveIndia to help provide medical supplies, support high-risk communities and toward grants to help spread critical information about the virus.

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 26, 2021

In a tweet, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also said that the company would continue to support buying oxygen devices and contribute to aid relief in the country.

The Indian-American also thanked the US government for “mobilising to help.”

I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 26, 2021

