India Covid crisis: 12 countries that have offered aid

Nations across the globe have stepped up to offer humanitarian aid for India's battle against a coronavirus crisis that drove its infections to a worldwide record for the fifth straight day on Monday.

The "storm" of infections had shaken India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, as hospitals turn away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds, prompting a scramble by relatives for supplies of the life-saving gas.

Here are countries that have offered help:

1. China

China is willing to help India as it fights a surge in coronavirus cases, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“The Chinese government and people firmly support the Indian government and people in fighting the coronavirus. China is ready to provide support and help according to India’s needs, and is in communication with the Indian side on this,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had said on April 22.

However, although the country was first to offer support, in the latest update, state-run Sichuan Airlines said it was suspending all cargo flights to India for 15 days in order to reduce the number of imported cases into the country.

2. UAE

The government is in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from UAE. The Union Home Ministry is coordinating lifting of high-capacity tankers from abroad, including Singapore and the UAE, by Indian Air Force transport planes, the statement said.

On Monday, Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft reached Dubai to airlift more empty O2 containers to supplement efforts to enhance oxygen availability. The effort was co-ordinated by Ministry of Home Affairs.

3. Singapore

With several states flagging scarcity of medical oxygen amid a surge in Covid-19 infections, the Indian government has been in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from Singapore .

On April 24, Singapore's diplomatic missions announced that the country had sent four cryogenic oxygen containers to India.

4. Russia

Russia has reportedly pledged to fly special planes with a wide range of Covid-related assistance, including oxygen generators and concentrators, as well as drugs needed to treat patients.

According to several Indian media reports, the assistance could begin to arrive this week.

5. Pakistan

Pakistan offered on April 24 to provide relief support to India, including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items needed to fight the pandemic.

"The concerned authorities of Pakistan and India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic," Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign office said, on the entity's official Twitter account.

6. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia shipped 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to India, it was announced on April 25.

“Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani group and M/s Linde in shipping much-needed 80MT liquid oxygen to India. Our heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all their help, support, and cooperation,” the Indian mission in Riyadh tweeted.

7. United Kingdom

Britain on April 25 sent more than 600 medical devices, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators to India.

"We're looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British media, describing India as a great partner and explaining that the help could include providing ventilators or therapeutics.

8. The European Union

Although not a 'country', the EU arguably merits a spot on this list too.

The European Commission activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism on April 25 and said it is seeking to send oxygen and medicine to virus-hit India after receiving a request from Delhi.

"The EU executive is already coordinating with EU countries that are ready to provide urgently needed oxygen & medicine rapidly," European Commission for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic wrote on Twitter.

9. France

France will send oxygen respiratory equipment to India in the coming days to help the country deal with the serious Covid-19 crisis there, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on April 25.

10. Germany

Germany will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its Covid-19 crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on April 25.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday expressed her "sympathy over the terrible suffering" that the pandemic had brought to India. "Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support," Merkel said in a statement.

11. United States

The United States will immediately send raw materials for Covid-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in coronavirus infections, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said on Twitter after the White House announced a list of measures.

12. Australia

Australia will send oxygen, ventilators and personal protective equipment to India as part of an immediate support package to the country which is battling with the latest surge of the Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on April 26.

"India is literally gasping for oxygen," the federal health minister said.