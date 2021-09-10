Covid-19: UAE allows entry of residents fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines from previously restricted countries
Including those residents who overstayed abroad since the travel suspension decision was announced.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) have announced permitting return of fully vaccinated residents with World Health Organisation-approved vaccines - coming from previously restricted countries, starting from September 12, 2021.
The decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan, the two authorities said in a joint statement today.
How to apply
Arriving passengers must apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals, in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.
#NCEMA & ICA: Permitting to return of fully vaccinated with #WHO approved vaccines- holders of valid UAE residence visa coming from the countries previously on the suspended list, starting from 12 September 2021. pic.twitter.com/BgkJ8yT0GX— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 10, 2021
Dubai flights: No vaccination certificate required for returning residents
A negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, must also be presented before departure.
Travellers relieved as Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine requirement
Holders of UAE residency visa issued in any emirate can fly to Dubai
They must also undertake a rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place, are also required.
Children under 16 years old are exempt from these procedures.
How to check if your UAE visa is valid for travel
Enter on new permit and rectify residency status
Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccine and who have been staying in one of the countries on the suspended list for more than six months - since the travel suspension decision was issued - for each country, can return to the UAE under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry.
All other previously announced precautionary measures for unvaccinated people coming from those countries remain in place.
-
