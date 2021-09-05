UAE: Residents relieved as Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine for vaccinated travellers
From today, travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are exempt from a 10-day quarantine
Abu Dhabi residents, who previously had to isolate for 10 days and undergo numerous PCR tests, have hailed the Capital’s recent decision to lift quarantine for Covid-vaccinated travellers.
From today, travellers are exempt from quarantine when they arrive in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or if they are travelling from a green list country. Unvaccinated travellers from destinations that are not on the green list must quarantine for 10 days.
Ugandan expat Musa Ekirirweira, who recently returned to Abu Dhabi after a short holiday back home, said the new rule is a huge relief for travellers.
“I am really happy with the new procedures. They are so helpful and will ease life for travellers,” he said.
Though he was fully vaccinated, Ekirirweira said he had to quarantine for 10 days last week when he returned to Abu Dhabi from Uganda, which is not on the green list.
“I have undergone more than three PCR tests since I landed in Abu Dhabi as part of the quarantine process. It’s too much and a bit tiresome,” he said.
The Ugandan national also added that the new measures will likely encourage more members of the community to get vaccinated, especially those wanting to travel back home for holidays.
Amjad Hassan, a Jordanian expat whose wife is returning from Amman next week, said he is happy that his wife — who is fully vaccinated — won’t have to quarantine.
“She was worried she won’t be able to immediately report to her job that requires her physical presence because of the 10-day quarantine,” he said.
Some expats even refrained from travelling, fearing the old quarantine procedure. Such was the case for Pakistani engineer Mohammad Sharif, who said he was unable to travel home to see his ill mother.
“My job requires physical attendance, and I didn’t have many days left on my annual leave to spend back home with my mother and also return here and quarantine for 10 days,” he said. “Now that there is no need to quarantine for vaccinated travellers, I am planning to book a flight and travel home to see my mother as she needs me.”
To be considered fully vaccinated, Etihad Airways noted that passengers must have received two doses of the same Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before departure. Before flying to Abu Dhabi, all travellers — vaccinated and unvaccinated — must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure.
Unvaccinated passengers, who are travelling from a ‘high-risk’ country, will be required to quarantine for 10 days and wear a medically approved wristband.
Passengers flying out of Abu Dhabi, who still have their wristband, can remove it at the airport in urgent cases, provided they have a negative PCR test result before they arrive.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
