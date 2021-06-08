Covid-19: Saudi Arabia slams rumours that vaccines cause death after a year

The Kingdom warned against spreading false information.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has rejected rumours that Covid-19 vaccines cause death one year after taking the jab and warned against circulating such false information.

The ministry stressed that those who took the jab are in good health because the vaccines are “scientifically proven” and they are one of the most important weapons against the pandemic.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulali, assistant minister of health and ministry’s spokesperson, told Arab News that there is a high level of awareness among the public and, therefore, an increasing demand for vaccinations.

People who have received the Covid-19 vaccine outside Saudi Arabia can also register their details in the Ministry of Health’s Tawakkalna app.

The vaccines are highly safe and hesitation to be inoculated is very risky, said Al-Abdulali, pointing out that the vaccine uptake, all over the world, is continuously increasing as the number of those inoculated has exceeded over two billion.

On June 6, the number of coronavirus vaccine doses stood at 14,852,246, given at 590 inoculation centres across the country.

Authorities also warned against circulating false information regarding vaccines.

Saudi Arabia has so far approved four vaccines, namely Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson Janssen.

The ministry asked residents to source information from official sources only.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com