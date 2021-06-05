Saudi Arabia: Covid vaccine second dose available for only five categories
Authorities in the Kingdom have also announced those categories exempt from workplace attendance.
Saudi Arabian authorities have announced that the second dose of the Covid vaccine would only be available to those under five categories.
According to Arab News, the Ministry of Health said the second dose would only be available to patients who were on kidney dialysis, had active cancer, underwent organ transplants, were obese, and/or were over 60.
Certain categories of workers are also exempt from workplace attendance in public, private and non-profit sectors, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced.
These include people over the age of 60; those suffering from chronic lung disease or severe asthma and have been hospitalized at least once in the past six months; those with chronic heart disease (heart failure or coronary artery disease who have had at least one heart attack during the past year); those who have inherited immunodeficiency and anaemia (thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia); those with acquired immunodeficiency; people with organ transplants; people who use immunosuppressive or cancer treatment drugs; the severely obese with a body mass index of above 40; people suffering from chronic medical conditions such as uncontrolled diabetes; people who have been hospitalized at least once in the past six months due to high blood pressure, and people with chronic kidney diseases.
People of determination, specifically those who cannot adhere to social distancing rules due to motor impairment, or cannot understand and/or apply Covid safety measures due to learning disabilities are also exempt.
However, authorities have clarified that those falling under these categories may go to work if they were fully vaccinated and could display their inoculation status on the Tawakkalna app.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi: Covid vaccine 2nd dose available for only...
Authorities in the Kingdom have also announced those categories... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 120,529 cases, lowest...
The fatalities witnessed a spike, crossing 3,000 mark on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India fights Covid-19: Maharashtra announces 5-...
The new plans come into effect from Monday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bahrain closes 4 mosques for violating Covid...
The decision was taken after infected cases had been detected among... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India overtakes US as 172m receive first dose of ...
India has fully vaccinated just 44 million people, as against 137... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirati arrested for hosting wedding party at home
The gathering was busted after guests posted photos on social media. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Hot, humid day ahead; temperature to hit...
Health experts have suggested precautions residents should take to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
PIA staff return bag containing gold, cash to...
The bag also contained a laptop and other valuables which the... READ MORE