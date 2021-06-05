Saudi Arabia: Covid vaccine second dose available for only five categories

Authorities in the Kingdom have also announced those categories exempt from workplace attendance.

Saudi Arabian authorities have announced that the second dose of the Covid vaccine would only be available to those under five categories.

According to Arab News, the Ministry of Health said the second dose would only be available to patients who were on kidney dialysis, had active cancer, underwent organ transplants, were obese, and/or were over 60.

Certain categories of workers are also exempt from workplace attendance in public, private and non-profit sectors, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced.

These include people over the age of 60; those suffering from chronic lung disease or severe asthma and have been hospitalized at least once in the past six months; those with chronic heart disease (heart failure or coronary artery disease who have had at least one heart attack during the past year); those who have inherited immunodeficiency and anaemia (thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia); those with acquired immunodeficiency; people with organ transplants; people who use immunosuppressive or cancer treatment drugs; the severely obese with a body mass index of above 40; people suffering from chronic medical conditions such as uncontrolled diabetes; people who have been hospitalized at least once in the past six months due to high blood pressure, and people with chronic kidney diseases.

People of determination, specifically those who cannot adhere to social distancing rules due to motor impairment, or cannot understand and/or apply Covid safety measures due to learning disabilities are also exempt.

However, authorities have clarified that those falling under these categories may go to work if they were fully vaccinated and could display their inoculation status on the Tawakkalna app.