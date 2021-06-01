Saudi Arabia: No quarantine for Covid-vaccinated travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers need not quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom.

According to Arab News, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation lifted the quarantine requirements for those who had been fully inoculated.

Travellers must also possess a vaccination certificate attested by their home country to be exempt from quarantine. The approved vaccines are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.

GACA has set a seven-day isolation period for unvaccinated foreign travellers.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, insisted that Covid vaccines were safe, effective and necessary for protection. He also criticised the rampant misinformation surrounding them, saying that it posed a hindrance to achieving herd immunity.