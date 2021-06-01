- EVENTS
Saudi Arabia: No quarantine for Covid-vaccinated travellers
Fully vaccinated travellers need not quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom.
Vaccinated travellers need not quarantine upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, it was announced on Tuesday.
According to Arab News, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation lifted the quarantine requirements for those who had been fully inoculated.
Travellers must also possess a vaccination certificate attested by their home country to be exempt from quarantine. The approved vaccines are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.
Read: Saudi Arabia lifts ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries
GACA has set a seven-day isolation period for unvaccinated foreign travellers.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, insisted that Covid vaccines were safe, effective and necessary for protection. He also criticised the rampant misinformation surrounding them, saying that it posed a hindrance to achieving herd immunity.
