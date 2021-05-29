- EVENTS
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries
Travellers will still require quarantine procedures.
Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries that it imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi state news agency said on Saturday, but will still require quarantine procedures.
Travellers from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan, will be allowed entry from Sunday, SPA reported, quoting an Interior Ministry source.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
