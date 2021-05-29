Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on May 29, 2021 | Last updated on May 29, 2021 at 03.10 pm
Photo: Reuters

Travellers will still require quarantine procedures.


Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries that it imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi state news agency said on Saturday, but will still require quarantine procedures.

Travellers from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan, will be allowed entry from Sunday, SPA reported, quoting an Interior Ministry source.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-outbreak/Coronavirus-UAE-updates-entry-procedure-for-GCC-citizens macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 