Covid-19 in Sharjah: Safety rules for weddings, social gatherings updated
Only vaccinated guests or those presenting a green pass on the AlHosn application are permitted to attend such events.
Attendees of social events held at homes in Sharjah must not exceed 50 people, while those attending events at halls must not exceed 100 people.
A social distance of four metres must be maintained between persons.
Wedding tents can also be organised with a capacity of no more than 200 people. Organisers must ensure that all Covid precautionary measures are applied and social distancing is observed.
The guidelines came as authorities in Sharjah updated Covid safety protocols in the emirate on Sunday.
According to the revised protocols, only vaccinated guests or those presenting a green pass on the AlHosn application are permitted to attend such events.
A top official at Sharjah Police said that the new protocols mandate that the duration of ceremonies not exceed four hours. He urged vulnerable sections of the society — such as people with chronic diseases, the elderly and anyone exhibiting symptoms of illness — to not attend social events.
Authorities have called on the public to adhere to preventive measures and wear masks. They also urged people to avoid physical greetings in order to preserve their safety.
