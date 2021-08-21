Covid in UAE: Up to Dh50,000 fine for violating rules on gatherings

Both hosts and guests face stiff fines for breaking Covid safety rules

Hosts and guests at gatherings face fines of up to Dh50,000 in the UAE for violating Covid safety rules on holding meetings or celebrations.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai had previously eased rules for hosting parties and events.

Now, in an updated set of penalties announced by the UAE public prosecution, stiff fines have been specified for those who violate resolutions or instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

A Dh10,000 fine for hosts and Dh5,000 for invitees have been specified for breaking the rules around preventing or restricting gatherings and meetings inside houses, lounges, ranches, chalets, yachts, shops, or open areas inside residential complexes.

The fine is Dh50,000 for the organiser and Dh15,000 for invitees for violating the norms in organising social events such as weddings, funerals, parties, seminars, or similar events.

Organisers stand to be fined Dh20,000 if social distancing measures are violated. This includes hosting more than the stipulated number of guests or violating any Covid safety measure.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi had earlier announced that community and sport events; corporate ones such as exhibitions and conferences; and entertainment events including theatre plays and concerts will enjoy increased capacity of to 60 per cent. Also, wedding halls can have guests up to 60 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 100 people.

In Dubai, capacity at parties was increased to 60 per cent, with a maximum of 300 attendees. Entertainment activities with free movement (concerts) are limited to vaccinated participants, with a maximum of 5,000 attendees.