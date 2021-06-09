Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,179 Covid-19 cases, 2,151 recoveries, 6 deaths

More than 52.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 2,179 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,151 recoveries and 6 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 254,412 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 9 are 589,423, while total recoveries stand at 568,828. The death toll now stands at 1,710.

The UAE has established 10 Covid-19 specialised field hospitals with a capacity of more than 3,800 beds. It also has 1,500 specialists offering world-class medical care to patients, a top official said.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, the official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), pointed out that the field hospitals, national vaccination programme, early detection through PCR testing, and contact tracing methods have ensured containment of the outbreak.

Covid-19 safety rules have been eased across the UAE, with gatherings and events allowed. Public events and exhibitions are open to only fully vaccinated residents.

However, many rules still remain and authorities are stepping up inspections to ensure that residents remain Covid-safe. (Find more details here.)

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the validity of residence permits (Iqama) for expatriates who are stranded outside the country, due to the pandemic, free of charge until July 31, 2021.

This decision covers visit visas and exit and re-entry visas.