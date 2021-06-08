Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE has 10 field hospitals, 1,500 specialists to tackle Covid-19

The UAE through its management of Covid-19 crisis has proved to be an inspiring role-model globally when it comes to readiness and being proactive.


The UAE has established 10 Covid-19 specialised field hospitals with more than 3,800-bed capacity and 1,500 specialists offering world-class medical care to patients, a top official said.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, the official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) pointed out that the field hospitals, national vaccination programme, early detection through PCR testing, and contact tracing methods have ensured containment of the outbreak.

“The UAE through its management of Covid-19 crisis has proved to be an inspiring role-model globally when it comes to readiness and being proactive. The health authorities continue their exceptional efforts. The national vaccination campaign ranks first globally,” he said.

Dr Al Ameri noted that the specialised field hospitals have played a major role in saving lives and maintaining the health and well-being of the community.

“The establishment of hospitals and the availability of the latest medical equipment and specialists has been the UAE’s core strategy for decades to ensure a strong healthcare sector. This has been reflected in the efforts deployed so far, which have helped to tide over the largest health crisis the world has witnessed, and also provide assistance to other countries.”

“During the pandemic, the number of such hospitals reached 10 hospitals, and it included a large number of medical cadres, exceeding 1,500 specialists, to effectively deal with such kinds of infections. The specialised hospitals have a capacity of 3,800 beds, in addition to the services and support systems such as laboratories, radiography and pharmacies.”

Dr Al Ameri underlined that medical care standards at the field hospitals comply with international standards.

“The specialised hospitals reflect an integrated national system that provides world-class medical services and full treatment services for patients infected with Covid-19. The specialised hospitals follow treatment protocols approved at the national level in the country, and specialised medical and technical cadres help provide this care with a great deal of competence and readiness.”

There were 2,205 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths registered on Tuesday. The number of new cases has continued to fall since the start of the year.

