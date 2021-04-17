- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,958 Covid-19 cases, 1,545 recoveries, 3 deaths
The new cases were detected through 214,765 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,958 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,545 recoveries and 3 deaths.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid: Celebrity fashion designer and Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra tests positive
The new cases were detected through 214,765 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 17 are 495,224, while total recoveries stand at 478,063. The death toll rises to 1,550.
The global coronavirus death toll was expected to reach three million on Saturday, as the race for immunisation continues and countries like India grapple with rising infections and new lockdowns.
Hopes that South Asian countries might have seen the worst of the pandemic have been dashed, with India recording over two million new cases this month alone and Bangladesh and Pakistan imposing new shutdowns.
Additionally, the number of new Covid-19 cases per week worldwide has nearly doubled over the past two months, approaching the highest infection rate seen so far during the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
In slightly more positive news, however, the English variant of the novel coronavirus does not increase the severity of Covid-19 compared to other strains, according to research published recently that also confirmed its increased transmissibility.
The variant, known as B117, is now the dominant viral strain across much of Europe, and previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of death than normal variants.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Dubai expands eligibility criteria ...
Former Covid patients no longer need to wait three months to get the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,958 cases, 1,545 recoveries, 3...
The new cases were detected through 214,765 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman may consider stringent measures to ...
More stringent decisions may be taken in Dhofar Governorate depending ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Mayor of Mumbai suggests complete lockdown
Kishori Pednekar says people returning to Mumbai from Kumbh Mela... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli