Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,958 Covid-19 cases, 1,545 recoveries, 3 deaths

The new cases were detected through 214,765 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,958 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,545 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 17 are 495,224, while total recoveries stand at 478,063. The death toll rises to 1,550.

The global coronavirus death toll was expected to reach three million on Saturday, as the race for immunisation continues and countries like India grapple with rising infections and new lockdowns.

Hopes that South Asian countries might have seen the worst of the pandemic have been dashed, with India recording over two million new cases this month alone and Bangladesh and Pakistan imposing new shutdowns.

Additionally, the number of new Covid-19 cases per week worldwide has nearly doubled over the past two months, approaching the highest infection rate seen so far during the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

In slightly more positive news, however, the English variant of the novel coronavirus does not increase the severity of Covid-19 compared to other strains, according to research published recently that also confirmed its increased transmissibility.

The variant, known as B117, is now the dominant viral strain across much of Europe, and previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of death than normal variants.