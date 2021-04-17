- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: Celebrity fashion designer and Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra tests positive
In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.
Celebrity fashion designer and Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra, on Friday informed his followers via a social media post that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
The 54-year-old designer took to his Instagram handle and announced the news by posting a positive sign along with the caption, "I have tested positive for Covid 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care."
The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.
Recently, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.
In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with Covid-19.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,155 Covid cases, 1,...
There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases top 139.6...
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Global Covid infection rate approaching highest:...
Tedros urged countries to immediately donate vaccine doses that are... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli