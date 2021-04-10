Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,931 Covid-19 cases, 1,833 recoveries, 3 deaths

The new cases were detected through 237,130 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,931 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,833 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 237,130 additional tests. Over 40 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 10 are 481,937, while total recoveries stand at 466,804. The death toll rises to 1,529.

Fresh lockdowns and curfews were imposed on tens of millions of people from India to Argentina on Saturday, as Covid-19 infections surged again and vaccine roll-outs were hampered by shortages and scares over side effects.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 134.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.91 million. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths. Brazil follows in the second place with 13,373,174 cases and 348,718 fatalities.

On Saturday, India reported a record 145,384 new Covid cases and the highest number of deaths in more than five months, as it grapples with an overwhelming second-wave of infections that has forced the state of Maharashtra to impose a weekend lockdown.

Hospitals in Turkey and Poland are filling up fast. Pakistan is restricting domestic travel to bring a surge in coronavirus infections under control. Even Thailand, which has weathered the pandemic far better than many nations, is now struggling to contain a new Covid-19 surge.

Even countries where vaccine rollouts are finally getting some momentum, infections, hospitalisations and deaths are surging. And that leaves even bleaker prospects for much of the world, where large-scale vaccination programmes remain a more distant prospect.