- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: UAE issues Covid-19 safety rules
Door-to-door distribution of Iftar meals is not allowed.
Authorities in the UAE have issued Covid-19 safety guidelines that must be followed by residents during the holy month of Ramadan. The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) listed out the safety rules in a video posted on Tuesday.
Social behaviour
- Group Iftars are restricted to members of the same family residing in the same house.
- Ramadan greetings must be exchanged via smart channels only – phones or social media.
- Avoid majlis gathering during Iftars.
- Avoid crowded shops and souqs.
- Iftar tents are not allowed.
- Quran copies or other gifts must not be distributed as gifts.
- Beggars must be reported to the authorities.
Iftar distribution (individuals)
- It is strictly forbidden to distribute door-to-door Iftar meals.
- Do not exchange food with family and neighbours.
- Do not send food to mosques.
Iftar distribution (institutions):
- Meals distribution to labour camps and communities can only be done through coordination between restaurants and the camp managers.
- Meals distribution is allowed only in open venues with the application of all preventive measures like social distancing.
- It is not allowed to distribute Iftar meals inside or in front of restaurants.
- Meals must be prepared according to the highest public health standards.
- Those preparing and handling food must undergo regular medical checks.
- Masks must be worn at all times.
- Meals must be distributed in single-use packages.
- Social distancing is must during packaging, wrapping, storing and distribution of meals.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli