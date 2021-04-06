Ramadan 2021: UAE issues Covid-19 safety rules

Door-to-door distribution of Iftar meals is not allowed.

Authorities in the UAE have issued Covid-19 safety guidelines that must be followed by residents during the holy month of Ramadan. The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) listed out the safety rules in a video posted on Tuesday.

Social behaviour

- Group Iftars are restricted to members of the same family residing in the same house.

- Ramadan greetings must be exchanged via smart channels only – phones or social media.

- Avoid majlis gathering during Iftars.

- Avoid crowded shops and souqs.

- Iftar tents are not allowed.

- Quran copies or other gifts must not be distributed as gifts.

- Beggars must be reported to the authorities.

Iftar distribution (individuals)

- It is strictly forbidden to distribute door-to-door Iftar meals.

- Do not exchange food with family and neighbours.

- Do not send food to mosques.

Iftar distribution (institutions):

- Meals distribution to labour camps and communities can only be done through coordination between restaurants and the camp managers.

- Meals distribution is allowed only in open venues with the application of all preventive measures like social distancing.

- It is not allowed to distribute Iftar meals inside or in front of restaurants.

- Meals must be prepared according to the highest public health standards.

- Those preparing and handling food must undergo regular medical checks.

- Masks must be worn at all times.

- Meals must be distributed in single-use packages.

- Social distancing is must during packaging, wrapping, storing and distribution of meals.