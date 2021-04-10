Ramadan 2021
UAE announces private sector timings for Ramadan

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 10, 2021 | Last updated on April 11, 2021 at 02.53 am
Photo: Wam

The regular working hours has been reduced by two hours.

Private sector employees in the UAE will work shorter hours during the holy month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced.

The regular working hours for private sector workers has been reduced by two hours, the ministry said on Twitter.

The UAE government had already announced reduced working hours for all public sector entities in the country during Ramadan.

The circular stated that the official working hours of ministries and federal entities during the Holy Month would be from 9am to 2pm.

It further stated that these timings may not apply to those whose work requires otherwise.

Ramadan in the UAE is likely to begin on April 13, subject to the sighting of the moon.




