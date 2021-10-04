Coronavirus: UAE reports 189 Covid-19 cases, 287 recoveries, 1 death
More than 85.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 189 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 287 recoveries and 1 death.
The new cases were detected through 261,502 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 4 are 736,897 while total recoveries stand at 729,835. The death toll now stands at 2,103.
Fully vaccinated travellers from the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and 14 other countries arriving in England from 4am UK time on Monday will not need to undergo a quarantine period, according to new rules that simplify testing and other arrangements for international travel.
The revised rules stipulate that fully vaccinated travellers will neither need to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test, nor a Day 8 test, nor quarantine at home or in the place they would stay for 10 days after arriving in England.
Special commercial flights from Dubai to Manila will be undertaken by Emirates in October, the airline said on Sunday.
The repatriation flights, operating on October 2, 5, 9, 16, 23, and 30, will reduce the waiting time for Filipino citizens who wish to fly home, as long as they meet the eligibility requirements.
The Bangladesh government will bear the cost of rapid Covid-19 PCR tests at Dhaka airport for its UAE-bound workers, a minister said on Sunday.
Imran Ahmed, Bangladesh's Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, said: "Expatriate workers are remittance fighters of our country. The government is working to ensure their welfare. As part of this, the ministry will pay BDT 1,600 for the Covid-19 test at the airport for workers going to the UAE."
