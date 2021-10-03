Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights in October

The flights will operate on October 2, 5, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

Emirates will operate special commercial flights from Dubai to Manila in October, the airline said on Sunday.

The repatriation flights, operating on October 2, 5, 9, 16, 23, and 30, will reduce the waiting time for Filipino citizens who wish to fly home, as long as they meet the eligibility requirements.

Emirates has resumed scheduled passenger services to Manila, Clark and Cebu to all eligible travellers, as mandated by the authorities in the Philippines. The special 'Bayanihan' flights will provide additional opportunities to secure bookings, which can be done by contacting +9714 274 9199.

Only Filipino citizens currently in the UAE will be eligible to book seats on the special flights, and the following requirements will apply:

> A 10-day facility-based quarantine, with the date of arrival being the first day, will be applicable to all passengers, followed by a four-day home-based quarantine.

> Allocations of quarantine facilities at designated hotels will be coordinated by Emirates along with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and/or the Department of Tourism (DOT).

With the lifting of the ban on travellers from the UAE by the Philippines authorities, which took effect in September, the airline has resumed daily services to and from Manila, while five weekly flights to Clark and twice weekly flights to Cebu are available for Filipinos and foreign nationals to book.