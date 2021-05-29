Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,812 Covid-19 cases, 1,779 recoveries, 5 deaths

More than 49.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,812 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,779 recoveries and 5 deaths.

Earlier today, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health announced that it is offering booster shots of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to those who have completed their final dose at least six months ago.

UAE authorities have stressed that they will take legal action against anyone found flouting safety rules that were put in place to keep residents safe from the pandemic. According to a statement issued by Dubai Economy Department on Saturday, 26 commercial establishments were fined for not adhering to Covid-19 safety rules. It has also fined 49 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in beyond permitted hours while also penalising four stores for violating precautionary measures during the 3-day super sale.

Globally, more than 169.29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 3,665,531 have died, according to a latest tally by Reuters.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,869,009 and 586,890, respectively, according to the WHO. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 22,28,724 cases.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.