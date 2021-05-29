- EVENTS
Covid-19: Dubai fines 26 entities for violating precautionary measures
Dubai Economy has urged merchants to adhere to precautionary measures
The Dubai Economy had fined 26 commercial establishments for not adhering to Covid-19 safety rules.
According to Emarat Al Youm, massive crowds thronged commercial centres during the recent discount sale and some merchants failed to adhere to social distancing rules. Queues at payment counters were not following Covid safety norms.
Dubai Economy has confirmed that in the interest of public safety, it will focus its inspection campaigns on commercial centres and places that may witness gatherings. They will not tolerate any violations of Covid safety rules.
The authority has urged merchants to adhere to precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. It also called on the public to report any violations through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores.
