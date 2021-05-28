Covid-19: Dubai fines 4 stores during super sale for breaking rules; 49 eateries penalised

The stores in Mirdif City Centre violated mask and social distancing rules.

Dubai has fined 49 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in beyond permitted hours while also penalising four stores for violating precautionary measures during the 3-day super sale, according to a statement issued by Dubai Economy Department on Friday.

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy imposed fines on 49 restaurants, cafes and cafeterias for failing to comply with the precautionary measure against Covid-19, which prohibits restaurants from allowing dine-in after 1am, the statement posted on social media said.

The inspections teams from Dubai Economy also issued fines to four stores in Mirdif City Centre during the recent three-day super sale for non-compliance with the precautionary guidelines on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Restaurants are allowed to deliver orders normally after 1am.

The violating restaurants and cafes were mostly in Al Karama, Jumeirah, Satwa, Al Muraqabat and Al Riqqa.

Dubai Economy will continue to inspect commercial establishments in the emirate to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on consumers to report any violation of the precautionary measures via the Dubai Consumer App or by calling 600545555.