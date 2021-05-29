- EVENTS
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 169 million, death toll at 3.66 million
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths.
More than 169.29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,665,531 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,869,009 and 586,890, respectively, according to the WHO
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 27,555,457 cases.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,274,695), France (5,535,701), Turkey (5,220,549), Russia (5,044,459), the UK (4,473,681), Italy (4,205,970), Germany (3,669,870), Spain (3,663,176), Argentina (3,622,135) and Colombia (3,294,101), the WHO figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 454,429 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (318,895), Mexico (222,232), the UK (127,758), Italy (125,793), Russia (120,406) and France (108,354).
