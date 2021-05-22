- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,596 Covid-19 cases, 1,571 recoveries, 4 deaths
The new cases were detected through 224,887 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,596 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,571 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 224,887 additional tests.
More than 48 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.
The total number of cases in UAE as on May 22 are 554,516, while total recoveries stand at 534,481. The death toll rises to 1,648.
UAE created 248,000 jobs in pandemic year: Sheikh Mohammed
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 165.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.43 million, according to the latest update on Saturday morning. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,084,897 and 589,223, respectively. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,031,991 cases.
Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continued to climb in Britain. Germany will impose a quarantine on people arriving from Britain due to the spread there of the coronavirus variant first found in India, the Robert Koch health institute said on Friday.
From Sunday, all travellers arriving from the UK will have to submit to a quarantine period of two weeks, regardless of whether they can provide a negative test result for the virus. The Canadian government has also announced the extension of restrictions on inbound flights from India and Pakistan for another month until June 21. The move does not affect cargo flights.
Meanwhile, a group of business owners in Dubai is helping out daily wage workers who have been hit by the Covid crisis in India, giving them food and offering employment opportunities. The Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) has launched the grassroots initiative in partnership with non-government organisations in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, the main target of the group’s efforts. With the help of doctors from Annapoorna, the group has identified 52 spots where homeless individuals have gathered.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,596 Covid cases, 1,571 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 224,887 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Education
India to decide on conducting Class 12 exams on...
A high-level meeting will be held discuss the proposals for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Historic Ooty flower show...
The flowers were on display and people could watch the floral... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: People exploiting pandemic...
Police teams now check up whether the callers are genuinely Covid-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,596 Covid cases, 1,571 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 224,887 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1
The opening of the stations comes six months after the opening of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE created 248,000 jobs in 2020: Sheikh Mohammed
He stressed that crisis management created opportunities. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro green line timings to change from...
The service frequency on the line will be 5 minutes during peak times. READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1