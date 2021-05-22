Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,596 Covid-19 cases, 1,571 recoveries, 4 deaths

Filed on May 22, 2021 | Last updated on May 22, 2021 at 02.00 pm

The new cases were detected through 224,887 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,596 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,571 recoveries and 4 deaths.

More than 48 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 22 are 554,516, while total recoveries stand at 534,481. The death toll rises to 1,648.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 165.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.43 million, according to the latest update on Saturday morning. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,084,897 and 589,223, respectively. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,031,991 cases.

Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continued to climb in Britain. Germany will impose a quarantine on people arriving from Britain due to the spread there of the coronavirus variant first found in India, the Robert Koch health institute said on Friday.

From Sunday, all travellers arriving from the UK will have to submit to a quarantine period of two weeks, regardless of whether they can provide a negative test result for the virus. The Canadian government has also announced the extension of restrictions on inbound flights from India and Pakistan for another month until June 21. The move does not affect cargo flights.

Meanwhile, a group of business owners in Dubai is helping out daily wage workers who have been hit by the Covid crisis in India, giving them food and offering employment opportunities. The Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) has launched the grassroots initiative in partnership with non-government organisations in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, the main target of the group’s efforts. With the help of doctors from Annapoorna, the group has identified 52 spots where homeless individuals have gathered.