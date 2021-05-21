Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India, Pakistan by 30 days

Reuters/Ottawa
Filed on May 21, 2021

(Reuters file)

Ottawa first announced the ban on April 22 as cases in India soared.


Canada has extended its ban on incoming passenger flights from India and Pakistan by another 30 days to June 21 as part of a campaign to fight Covid-19, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said on Friday.

The CBC cited a formal Notice to Airmen issued by civil aviation authorities. Ottawa first announced the ban on April 22 as cases of Covid-19 in India soared.




