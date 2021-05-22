News
UAE created 248,000 jobs in pandemic year: Sheikh Mohammed

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 22, 2021 | Last updated on May 22, 2021 at 12.28 pm
He stressed that crisis management created opportunities.


The UAE continues to buck global trends despite a raging pandemic, Dubai’s Ruler revealed on Saturday.

While the world lost millions of jobs in 2020, the UAE created nearly 248,000 jobs, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

“The world economy shrank 4 per cent, international trade dropped 20 per cent, and the world lost millions of jobs in 2020,” read the tweet.

“In the same year, the UAE economy created 100,000 jobs in retail sector and e-commerce and 148,000 jobs in the financial, technology and telecommunications sector. We repeat: Crisis management creates opportunities and management crises destroy gains,” said Sheikh Mohammed.




