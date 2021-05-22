- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE created 248,000 jobs in pandemic year: Sheikh Mohammed
He stressed that crisis management created opportunities.
The UAE continues to buck global trends despite a raging pandemic, Dubai’s Ruler revealed on Saturday.
While the world lost millions of jobs in 2020, the UAE created nearly 248,000 jobs, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.
“The world economy shrank 4 per cent, international trade dropped 20 per cent, and the world lost millions of jobs in 2020,” read the tweet.
“In the same year, the UAE economy created 100,000 jobs in retail sector and e-commerce and 148,000 jobs in the financial, technology and telecommunications sector. We repeat: Crisis management creates opportunities and management crises destroy gains,” said Sheikh Mohammed.
.. .. : ..— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 22, 2021
-
Education
India to decide on conducting Class 12 exams on...
A high-level meeting will be held discuss the proposals for the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog affects visibility; police issue ...
Motorists are being advised to drive carefully. READ MORE
-
Health
It's summer in UAE: Here are the ways to keep...
Doctors advise residents to make some lifestyle changes and avoid... READ MORE
-
News
UAE and Denmark are greening the future together, ...
UAE Ambassador to Denmark Fatma Al Mazrouei says bilateral trade can... READ MORE
-
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1
The opening of the stations comes six months after the opening of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE created 248,000 jobs in 2020: Sheikh Mohammed
He stressed that crisis management created opportunities. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro green line timings to change from...
The service frequency on the line will be 5 minutes during peak times. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Pakistan issues list of PCR testing centres...
49 labs and healthcare operators have been approved across UAE READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1