Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,550 Covid-19 cases, 1,508 recoveries, 5 deaths

Daily Covid-19 cases in the UAE have seen a near 25 per cent drop this month compared to June.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,550 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,508 recoveries and 5 deaths.

The cases were detected through as many as 302,236 tests that were carried out in the 24-hour period.

Daily Covid-19 cases in the UAE have seen a near 25 per cent drop this month compared to June because of greater public awareness, reduced Covid vaccine-hesitancy, and a surge in RT-PCR screenings.

After caseloads hit a two-month-high of more than 60,000 in June, it was feared that with the detection of the contagious Delta variant, the number of positive cases would go up. However, an efficient strategy and measured response from the public helped contain the situation, medical experts said.

In a bid to further ease travel, Etihad Airways has said that passengers travelling abroad from Abu Dhabi for a 72-hour trip would not require a negative PCR Covid-19 test report when returning to the UAE capital. However, passengers need to carry a negative PCR report while taking flights out of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

"For trips less than 72 hours, valid PCR tests taken in the UAE can now be used for return journeys too. That means there’s no need to take another PCR test before flying back to Abu Dhabi… The certificate will be valid for 72 hours from the time of the result," the airline said.

UAE's neighbouring states, meanwhile, have taken stronger steps to curb the spread of the virus.

Oman has extended a night lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with movement and commercial activities to be restricted between 10pm and 4am until further notice, the government said.

Saudi Arabia has said that citizens will need two Covid-19 vaccine doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from August 9.