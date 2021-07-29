Covid-19: Oman extends night curfew to curb virus spread
The restrictions aim to curb spread of the virus.
Oman on Thursday extended a nightly lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with movement and commercial activities to be restricted between 10pm and 4am until further notice, the government said.
Cases in the country of around 4.5 million people, which has continued to impose movement and commercial restrictions on and off through the pandemic, have started to rise again after showing a steady fall since mid-June.
By July 8, Oman had given at least one dose to around 35 per cent of the eligible population, according to health ministry data.
Oman has recorded 295,535 coronavirus cases and 3,802 deaths.
