Covid-19: Only fully vaccinated Saudi citizens can travel abroad

Saudi citizens will need two Covid-19 vaccine doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from August 9, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing the ministry of interior.

The decision was made based on new waves of infection globally, new mutations, and the “low efficacy of one vaccination dose against these mutations,” the statement said.