Covid-19: Only fully vaccinated Saudi citizens can travel abroad
The decision was made based on new waves of infection globally, among other factors.
Saudi citizens will need two Covid-19 vaccine doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from August 9, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing the ministry of interior.
1 / 1 / 1443 9 2021. pic.twitter.com/SPDIHeILaZ— (@MOISaudiArabia) July 19, 2021
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves mixing of vaccine brands
>> Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine
The decision was made based on new waves of infection globally, new mutations, and the “low efficacy of one vaccination dose against these mutations,” the statement said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Only fully vaccinated Saudi citizens...
The decision was made based on new waves of infection globally, among ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai issues fresh advisory for summer...
The authority offered several tips for people to follow before,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India adds 38,164 new cases
The total tally of infections in the country has increased to 31,144,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: PM Johnson pleads for caution as...
Local media have dubbed Monday 'Freedom Day' as the country puts its... READ MORE
-
MENA
Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in high point of Haj
This year's Haj is being conducted with strict safety protocols in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai issues fresh advisory for summer...
The authority offered several tips for people to follow before,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
28 killed, 40 injured as bus crashes in Pakistan
The bus, carrying mostly labourers, rammed into a container truck on... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha prayer timings in UAE; Covid safety...
Doors of musallahs and mosques will open 15 minutes prior to the... READ MORE
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
18 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages