Coronavirus: Saudi International Airshow 2021 postponed due to Covid-19

Filed on December 3, 2020 | Last updated on December 3, 2020 at 02.48 am

The Saudi Aviation Club made the decision on Wednesday.

The Saudi Aviation Club on Wednesday announced the postponement of the second international expo for aviation and space, the Saudi International Airshow, scheduled to take place at Riyadh-based Al Thimama airport in early 2021.

This was due to the organisers’ keenness to ensure the safety of participants and visitors amid the resurgence of a second wave of Covid-19 in a number of countries.

Also read: Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to announce date of lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions

First commercial flight from Israel lands in Dubai

Saudi minister denies Iran's allegation on scientist assassination

The event was due to take place between Tuesday, February 16 to Thursday, February 18.

No details have been released about a new date for the event.

Another reason for the postponement is the recent lockdowns of international borders, in some European and American continents.

This has led to a worldwide recession in the industry in addition to the negative impact on the global transport traffic and economy in general and the aviation sector in particular, according to the Saudi Press Agency (Spa).