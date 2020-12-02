Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to announce date of lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions

Web report/Riyadh
December 2, 2020

(SPA)

Travel restrictions were imposed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official source at Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said on Tuesday the authority will later announce a date of lifting restrictions on citizens travelling to and from the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency (Spa).

Saudi Arabia partially lifted a suspension of international flights on September 15, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials in the Kingdom had initially said they would end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport “after January 1” next year, and announce this on a specific date in December.




