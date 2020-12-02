First commercial flight from Israel lands in Dubai

Israir will operate up to 14 weekly flights between the two destinations.

Israeli carrier Israir created history of sorts on Tuesday by becoming the first commercial flight from the country to land at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Flight 6H 663, which departed Tel Aviv-Yafo at 10 am (Israel time) touched down in Dubai at 5:10 pm local time carrying 166 passengers.

Israir will operate up to 14 weekly flights using its Airbus A320 aircraft between the two destinations. The launch of the service will boost DXB’s international connectivity by linking two of the region’s major trade and tourism destinations and expand trade and logistics opportunities for both countries.

The inaugural flight was part of a broader engagement between the UAE and Israel to further peace, dialogue and stability and promote sustainable development.