Saudi minister denies Iran's allegation on scientist assassination

Adel Al Jubeir says Iranian foreign minister is desperate to blame Saudi for anything negative that happens in Iran

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir said on Tuesday that it is not the policy of Saudi Arabia to engage in assassinations.

He was responding through Twitter to the allegation by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that the murder of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was a Saudi Arabia-US-Israel plot.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is desperate to blame the Kingdom for anything negative that happens in Iran. Will he blame us for the next earthquake or flood? — Adel Aljubeir (@AdelAljubeir) December 1, 2020

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday near the Iranian capital Tehran by "armed terrorists," Iranian Ministry of Defence said.

“Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is desperate to blame the Kingdom for anything negative that happens in Iran. Will he blame us for the next earthquake or flood,” the Saudi minister said.

He added: “It is not the policy of Saudi Arabia to engage in assassinations; unlike Iran, which has done so since the Khomeini Revolution in 1979. Ask us, and ask many other countries who have lost many of their citizens due to Iran’s criminal and illegal behaviour.”