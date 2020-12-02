Saudi minister denies Iran's allegation on scientist assassination
Adel Al Jubeir says Iranian foreign minister is desperate to blame Saudi for anything negative that happens in Iran
Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir said on Tuesday that it is not the policy of Saudi Arabia to engage in assassinations.
He was responding through Twitter to the allegation by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that the murder of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was a Saudi Arabia-US-Israel plot.
Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is desperate to blame the Kingdom for anything negative that happens in Iran. Will he blame us for the next earthquake or flood?— Adel Aljubeir (@AdelAljubeir) December 1, 2020
Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday near the Iranian capital Tehran by "armed terrorists," Iranian Ministry of Defence said.
“Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is desperate to blame the Kingdom for anything negative that happens in Iran. Will he blame us for the next earthquake or flood,” the Saudi minister said.
He added: “It is not the policy of Saudi Arabia to engage in assassinations; unlike Iran, which has done so since the Khomeini Revolution in 1979. Ask us, and ask many other countries who have lost many of their citizens due to Iran’s criminal and illegal behaviour.”
-
World
Saudi minister denies Iran's allegation on...
Adel Al Jubeir says Iranian foreign minister is desperate to blame... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian farmers unions reject govt offer to set up ...
Government officials said the dialogue with the representatives of... READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump hints at 2024 run at White House Christmas...
He teases running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday... READ MORE
-
Americas
US judge blocks Trump rules on tech visas
Trump had cited Covid-19 and its toll on the economy as reasons for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
Vaccine a confidence booster, say those who have taken the vaccine. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews