ICA approval for UAE flights: How residents can apply

The ICA has updated its pre-travel approval system for inbound travellers to include vaccination details.

Starting August 5, the UAE will ease restrictions placed on inbound travellers from six countries, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said Tuesday. Fully vaccinated residence visa holders from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda can return to the UAE.

Residents must have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the Emirates and 14 days should have passed since the second dose, state media agency WAM stated.

Certain categories of unvaccinated residents, including healthcare workers, education professionals, and students have also been granted permission to return as long as they receive Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approvals.

Following this, the ICA has updated its pre-travel approval system for inbound travellers to include vaccination details. Travel agents have told Khaleej Times UAE authorities have put in place a stringent vetting process at the ICA approval-seeking stage.

The updated ICA approval webpage is asking passengers to upload passport details, vaccine information, and PCR test results prior to their departure.

Here are documents and passenger details needed for approval:

Step 1: Fill in applicant information

>Applicant information includes details such as name, gender, date of birth, place of birth, expected date of arrival, arrival port, and country of departure, e-mail.

>A QR code will be sent to your e-mail. Please make sure that the e-mail entered is correct

Step 2: Fill in passport information

>Applicants must fill in passport-type, expiry date, issue date, number, and issue country

Step 3: Fill in address in the UAE

>Provide local address in the UAE along with mobile number

Step 4: Fill in vaccination and PCR test dates

>The ICA has provided a list of eight vaccines that residents can choose from in the form, which are: SputnikV, Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), Moderna, Novavax, OxfordUni AstraZeneca, PfizerBioNTech, Sinopharm, and Sinovac (CoronaVac).

>Applicants must fill out the dates on which they received their first, second, and third doses (wherever applicable). The PCR test date and test result dates must also be mentioned.

Step 5: Upload documents

>Passport image, personal image, and PCR test results must be uploaded. The Covid-19 vaccination card is optional.

Step 6: Declarations

>Click on the website declaration button stating full adherence to UAE health authorities laws and confirming all documents attached are correct.

Step 7: Hit send

