ICA approval for UAE flights: How residents can apply
The ICA has updated its pre-travel approval system for inbound travellers to include vaccination details.
Starting August 5, the UAE will ease restrictions placed on inbound travellers from six countries, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said Tuesday. Fully vaccinated residence visa holders from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda can return to the UAE.
Flights to UAE: Emirates lists 11 countries from where passengers can travel
Residents must have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the Emirates and 14 days should have passed since the second dose, state media agency WAM stated.
Read on: ICA approval required for passengers from restricted countries
Certain categories of unvaccinated residents, including healthcare workers, education professionals, and students have also been granted permission to return as long as they receive Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approvals.
Important information: New exemptions for stranded residents from India, Pakistan, 4 other countries
Following this, the ICA has updated its pre-travel approval system for inbound travellers to include vaccination details. Travel agents have told Khaleej Times UAE authorities have put in place a stringent vetting process at the ICA approval-seeking stage.
Flights from restricted countries: Which Covid vaccines are approved?
The updated ICA approval webpage is asking passengers to upload passport details, vaccine information, and PCR test results prior to their departure.
Here are documents and passenger details needed for approval:
Step 1: Fill in applicant information
>Applicant information includes details such as name, gender, date of birth, place of birth, expected date of arrival, arrival port, and country of departure, e-mail.
>A QR code will be sent to your e-mail. Please make sure that the e-mail entered is correct
Step 2: Fill in passport information
>Applicants must fill in passport-type, expiry date, issue date, number, and issue country
Step 3: Fill in address in the UAE
>Provide local address in the UAE along with mobile number
Step 4: Fill in vaccination and PCR test dates
>The ICA has provided a list of eight vaccines that residents can choose from in the form, which are: SputnikV, Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), Moderna, Novavax, OxfordUni AstraZeneca, PfizerBioNTech, Sinopharm, and Sinovac (CoronaVac).
>Applicants must fill out the dates on which they received their first, second, and third doses (wherever applicable). The PCR test date and test result dates must also be mentioned.
Step 5: Upload documents
>Passport image, personal image, and PCR test results must be uploaded. The Covid-19 vaccination card is optional.
Step 6: Declarations
>Click on the website declaration button stating full adherence to UAE health authorities laws and confirming all documents attached are correct.
Step 7: Hit send
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for UAE flights: How residents can...
The ICA has updated its pre-travel approval system for inbound... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates lists 11 countries from where passengers ...
The passengers must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Uzbekistan allows employers to suspend...
The measure comes as Uzbekistan and other countries in the former... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US donates more than 110 million...
The announcement comes amid a rise in infections in the US. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates lists 11 countries from where passengers ...
The passengers must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for UAE flights: How residents can...
The ICA has updated its pre-travel approval system for inbound... READ MORE
-
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw: Indian national wins...
Sunil won with ticket number 183947 bought on July 13. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Exemptions for stranded residents...
The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021. READ MORE
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’