UAE, Unicef partner to educate youth on climate change ahead of COP28

Three joint programmes, Educators Training – Climate Education Pioneers, Net Zero Heroes, and Children’s Art Competition, will be executed during the initiative

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 2:50 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 2:51 PM

Aimed at advancing climate education and action among youth and children, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to launch ‘Greening Capacities Initiative’ on Thursday.

The partnership is also in line with the preparation for the upcoming COP28 (climate change conference) hosted by the UAE from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

MoE and Unicef will execute three joint programmes, Educators Training – Climate Education Pioneers, Net Zero Heroes, and Children’s Art Competition, to “empower students and educators to navigate climate changes and work towards a better environmental future.” Details of these initiatives will be announced ahead of COP28.

Pivotal role

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, MoE assistant undersecretary of care and capacity building, emphasised the pivotal role of education in leading a positive change and addressing the repercussions of climate change. She said, "(We have to) provide children and youth with climate education and nurture their skills to promote sustainability."

“MoE will continue to form local and international strategic partnerships to organise programmes fostering climate awareness among youth, adolescents and children before, during and after COP28,” she added.

Al Tayyeb Adam, Unicef representative also highlighted the “vital role of education”. He noted, “Combatting the repercussions of climate change is imperative for safeguarding children globally. It is our responsibility to ensure that all children and youth receive climate education and actively participate in climate change discussions and decisions at local, national, regional and global levels."

Milestone moment

COP28 UAE is hailed as a milestone moment, when the world will take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement. The goal set at that time was to keep the rise in mean global temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and preferably limit the increase to 1.5°C to substantially reduce the effects of climate change.

