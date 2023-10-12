Look: Inflatable farm crops up at UAE university to boost sustainable agriculture

Powered by the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technologies, the portable structure can grow various vegetables wherever it may be

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM

Yes, this is an actual farm that can be moved from one place to another.

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has inaugurated its first on-campus AirFarm, an inflatable and portable farm, to accelerate sustainable agricultural innovation in the emirate.

The innovative project integrates various technologies, including the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, in addition to more than 15 cutting-edge solutions, to create a sustainable environment for food security and agriculture.

Advanced smart farming solutions support the community by increasing crop yields by up to 30 per cent and reducing labour costs by up to 80 per cent, as well as the need for inputs such as water and fertiliser.

The university's senior officials and partners were able to tour and explore Airfarm — and witness the first harvest during the inauguration. They were also able to try the fresh, delicious produce grown at the inflatable farm.

The pioneering project comes as part of the university’s collaboration with Midbar, a smart agri-tech South Korean company, and RBK Company, the holding company of Rashed Bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri.

It’s a result of a recent agreement signed to establish a business framework for delivering supply and research and development solutions to the UAE market across several sectors. These sectors include but are not limited to agriculture, IoT and AI, health, and water desalination.

“We are honoured to collaborate with Midbar to establish an AirFarm on campus, a facility that yields sustainable solutions to our community. Through this facility, we aim to provide our students and faculty with the tools and resources to explore new ideas that will enable them to become influential leaders,” said professor Ghassan Aouad, the university chancellor.

Through this facility, ADU aims to maximise its innovation efforts to provide students, faculty and the wider UAE community with sustainable and inclusive solutions to overcome challenges and foster innovative thinking.

The space has been designed to provide students and faculty with practical learning opportunities, foster interdisciplinary collaboration, promote innovation, and contribute to developing sustainable solutions in agriculture, which comes in line with the UAE's green agenda.

“At ADU, we are dedicated to nurturing an environment that not only encourages innovation and critical thinking but also empowers our students to develop groundbreaking ideas that will shape a more sustainable future for generations to come,” professor Aouad noted.

Among those who attended the event were Aouad, Saeed Bin Rashed Khalfan Al Dhaheri, vice -hairman at RBK, and Moses Seo, Midbar CEO. There were also representatives from RBK, Gracia Group, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, American Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi, Modus Capital, and Elite Agro Projects.