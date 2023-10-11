Look: Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island breaks world record with 1,100-bottle sustainability message

Mariam Almheiri reaffirms importance of collaboration between government, industry and community stakeholders at Climate Future Week
Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi broke the Guinness World Records for the largest display of messages in bottles for a unique stunt created out of sustainable materials.
The destination collected 1,100 bottles with messages in a large installation at Saadiyat Beach Club.
Inspired by the famous Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, wherein passers-by attach locks with their names written or engraved on them to the railing or grate on the side of the bridge, Saadiyat Island invited guests to participate in the stunt by penning a short note detailing what they love most about the destination, or what love means to them. The notes were then placed in each glass bottle and transported to the beach club.
A local sand artist creatively placed the bottles into a large installation in the shape of ‘I Love Saadiyat Island’. Celebrating the ‘Year of Sustainability’, all items used in this attempt were crafted out of sustainable materials, including glass, recyclable paper, and jute thread to secure the notes before placing them in the glass.
Accepting the award on behalf of Miral, Taghrid AlSaeed, executive director of group communications and destination marketing at Miral said: “We are driven by a passion to bring people together, build a sense of community, and create heartfelt connections.”
Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, added: “We are delighted to see guests and families so engaged with us during this attempt and extend our sincere appreciation to all our guests who contributed to this achievement.
ALSO READ:
Mariam Almheiri reaffirms importance of collaboration between government, industry and community stakeholders at Climate Future Week
COP28 is expected to produce a comprehensive assessment of the global progress since adopting the Paris Agreement on April 22, 2016
It is estimated that circular economy strategies can help reduce global GHG emissions by 40 to 50 percent by 2050
Responding to Mariam Almheiri's call, 12 companies take the UAE Climate Responsible Companies Pledge
Another four countries have also been identified as deployment grounds for new projects
Dr. Thani Alzeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said the target at the summit would be to think about sustainability all the way
Ahead of COP28, the Year of Sustainability team urges all those who call the UAE home to step-up efforts towards climate action
He says conference also comes in support of international efforts for climate action in Arab region, Africa, particularly after recent calamities in Morocco and Libya