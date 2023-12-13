COP28 in UAE: New proposed climate deal published

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 7:49 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 8:32 AM

A draft of the newest climate deal has now been published after crucial climate talks continued past the deadline, yesterday.

The latest Global Stocktake Presidency Text was put out on December 13, 2023, just after 7am.

After negotiators pointed out the "watery" language used on fossil fuels in the initial text, all countries have finally come to a consensus. The report specifically mentions "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner".

On fossil fuels

The Global Stocktake Report says in the relevant text that it "further recognises the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5ºC pathways and calls on Parties to contribute to the following global efforts, in a nationally determined manner, taking into account the Paris Agreement and their different national circumstances, pathways and approaches:

(a) Tripling renewable energy capacity globally and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030;

(b) Accelerating efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power;

(c) Accelerating efforts globally towards net zero emission energy systems, utilizing zero- and low-carbon fuels well before or by around mid-century;

(d) Transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science;

(e) Accelerating zero- and low-emission technologies, including, inter alia, renewables, nuclear, abatement and removal technologies such as carbon capture and utilization and storage, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors, and low-carbon hydrogen production;

(f) Accelerating and substantially reducing non-carbon-dioxide emissions globally, including in particular methane emissions by 2030;

(g) Accelerating the reduction of emissions from road transport on a range of pathways, including through development of infrastructure and rapid deployment of zero and low-emission vehicles

(h) Phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transitions, as soon as possible"

What UAE said about the earlier draft

COP28 president-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber on Monday described the draft version of the summit's final deal as "a huge step forward".

"The COP28 presidency has been clear from the beginning about our ambitions. This text reflects those ambitions and is a huge step forward," the presidency said in a statement.

The UAE, however, also acknowledged the negotiators' concerns — saying Monday night's draft was just a starting point, a way to kickstart discussions.

“The text we released was a starting point for discussions,” Al Suwaidi said at a news conference midday on Tuesday. “When we released it, we knew opinions were polarised, but what we didn’t know was where each country’s red lines were.”

“We spent last night talking, taking in that feedback, and that has put us in a position to draft a new text,” he said.

