Dilip Kumar passes away: Condolences pour in from Bollywood

Condolences continue pouring in for Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who passed away early on Wednesday. The film fraternity, including celebrities, actors, filmmakers and singers among others, have been posting on social media to mourn the demise of the thespian.

Also read: 'Tragedy King' leaves behind a legacy to cherish forever

The demise of the legendary actor has left megastar Amitabh Bachchan deeply saddened. Taking to Twitter, Big B extended his heartfelt condolences.

"An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar," he wrote.

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss ..

Deeply saddened .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has directed Dilip Kumar in films like "Vidhaata", "Karma" and "Saudagar", tweeted: "Saddest day of my life. Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words. RIP SAHEB."

And era has gone

His name is #DILIPKUMAR

He Will be remembered in golden pages in the history of indian cinema for centuries to come

RIP saheb pic.twitter.com/nf82Uj6deL — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) July 7, 2021

Actor John Abraham wrote: "Rest in peace, Sir! #DilipKumar."

Dilip Kumar passes away: 10 things every fan should know

Actor Paresh Rawal wrote: "Alvida Yusuf Saab."

Alvida Yusuf Saab . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 7, 2021

Actor Kabir Bedi tweeted: "The passing of legendary Dilip Kumar truly marks the end of an era. He was the last to leave of Bollywood's triumvirate of iconic superstars: Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand #DilipKumar, all of whom I had the honour of knowing. Rest in peace, Dilip Saab. Your films have immortalised you."

The passing of legendary Dilip Kumar truly marks the end of an era. He was the last to leave of Bollywood’s triumvirate of iconic superstars: Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand #DilipKumar, all of whom I had the honour of knowing. Rest in peace, Dilip Saab. Your films have immortalised you. pic.twitter.com/fmtTTpxso0 — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) July 7, 2021

Also read:

Dilip Kumar: 9 lesser known facts about the legendary actor

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra recalled: "Many many years ago Dilip Saab had called some of us to his house. I remember Ketan Mehta and Govind Nihalani being there among others. He wanted us to make short films on communal harmony. I wish we had taken a picture! What a man. What an actor! Thank you, Sir!"

Many many years ago Dilip Saab had called some of us to his house . I remember Ketan Mehta and Govind Nihalani being there among others . He wanted us to make short films on communal harmony . I wish we had taken a picture! What a man . What an actor ! Thank you , Sir ! — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) July 7, 2021

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote: "Deepest condolences to Saira ji and family. RIP @TheDilipKumar saab."

Deepest condolences to Saira ji and family RIP @TheDilipKumar saab pic.twitter.com/TcX9dTIO9a — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 7, 2021

Actress Raveena Tandon posted: "A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant, a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar Omshanti."

A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant ,a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar Omshanti — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 7, 2021

Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared: "No One like you!!! Have a great Journey from here on Master…. saadar naman. Rest in Peace."

No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master …. Rest in Peace https://t.co/nTv3cwV2wg — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 7, 2021

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted: "I am so heartbroken by d news that the ‘King of Cinema' DILIP KUMAR has passed away. I admired him as an actor & respected him as he was my fathers first cousin frm Peshawar. Therefore I called him Yusuf ‘Lala'. He was very loving to me. 'Khuda Paiman Lala jan'. #DilipKumar."

I am so heartbroken by d news that the ‘King of Cinema’ DILIP KUMAR has passed away.

I admired him as an actor & respected him as he was my fathers first cousin frm Peshawar. Therefore I called him Yusuf ‘Lala’. He was very loving to me.

‘Khuda Paiman Lala jan’.#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/37RbzFb9EP — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 7, 2021

Actor Suniel Shetty tweeted: "Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace!"

Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace! #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/oPgxkGVWkL — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 7, 2021

Actress Renuka Shahane posted: "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incomparable legend Dilip Kumar sahab. RIP. His unsurpassed artistry has inspired and will continue to inspire actors all over the world. My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji and his family. He is immortal through his art."

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incomparable legend Dilip Kumar sahab RIP His unsurpassed artistry has inspired and will continue to inspire actors all over the world. My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji and his family He is immortal through his art — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 7, 2021

Actor Arshad Warsi tweeted: "We have lost the greatest actor Indian cinema has known. Dilip sahab was and will always be the bench mark of stardom and immense talent. I am glad he lived a full and loved life... you were and will always be in our prayers... KHUDA HAFIZ..."

We have lost the greatest actor Indian cinema has known. Dilip sahab was and will always be the bench mark of stardom and immense talent. I am glad he lived a full and loved life... you were and will always be in our prayers... KHUDA HAFIZ... pic.twitter.com/LLPtNZBjwb — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 7, 2021

Composer Vishal Dadlani shared: "@TheDilipKumar saab makes human mortality seem powerless when compared to a life well-lived. He'll always be with us. His work, his dignity, his artistic influence, his memory is woven into the fabric of Indian culture, forever. Condolences to Saira Banu ji. #DilipKumar."

@TheDilipKumar saab makes human mortality seem powerless when compared to a life well-lived.



He'll always be with us.



His work, his dignity, his artistic influence, his memory is woven into the fabric of Indian culture, forever.



Condolences to Saira Banu ji. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Brb97tFYJw — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 7, 2021

Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Deepest condolences to smt #SairaBanu ji.. May the Almighty give her strength to bear this great loss."

Actor Aftab Shivdasani expressed: "Heroes get remembered but legends never die. Thank you for inspiring millions all over the world. Rest in glory Dilip sahab. An institution. An era. Prayers for your soul and deepest condolences to your family."

‘Heroes get remembered but legends never die.’

Thank you for inspiring millions all over the world. Rest in glory Dilip sahab. An institution. An era.

Prayers for your soul and deepest condolences to your family. — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) July 7, 2021

Actress Esha Deol posted: "#DilipKumar ji we will miss you. Deepest condolences to #SairaBanu ji & the family. May his soul rest in peace."

#DilipKumar ji we will miss you. Deepest condolences to #SairaBanu ji & the family May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/jvLQVQZK7j — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 7, 2021

Actor Ronit Roy wrote: "Rest In Peace Yusuf Sahab/ Dilip Sahab. Will never forget the Hot brun pao and butter."

Rest In Peace Yusuf Sahab/ Dilip Sahab. Will never forget the Hot brun pao and butter. pic.twitter.com/yw6GljMcxY — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) July 7, 2021

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shared: "I must have been all of 4 yrs old whn i saw my 1st stampede.. @TheDilipKumar had walked into a wedding reception, the guests went mad, especially the women, the stage broke! there was hysteria. #LEGEND.. my deepest condolences to #Sairaji n his family. His legacy continues."

I must have been all of 4 yrs old whn i saw my 1st stampede.. @TheDilipKumar had walked into a wedding reception,the guests went mad, especially the women,the stage broke! there was hysteria.#LEGEND.. my deepest condolences to #Sairaji n his family.His legacy continues — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) July 7, 2021

Actor Vijay Varma posted: "Both and institution and a scholar in artistic pursuit.. there will never be anyone like you. Rest in glory King Dilip Kumar."

Both and institution and a scholar in artistic pursuit.. there will never be anyone like you. Rest in glory King Dilip Kumar pic.twitter.com/6HsvAhGyGk — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) July 7, 2021

Actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted: "Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir….thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence. #RIPDilipKumar."

Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir….thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence.

#RIPDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/rpfktQjpS6 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 7, 2021

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared: "Legend forever. Rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab. You will live in our hearts forever. Prayers and condolences to Saira ji, the family and fans."

Legend forever

Rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab.

You will live in our hearts forever Prayers and condolences to Saira ji, the family and fans pic.twitter.com/ZkQNzoqse5 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 7, 2021

Actress Diana Penty tweeted: "#DilipKumar Sahab, you are and will forever be, a legend. My deepest condolences to Saira Banu Ji and the family. May he rest in peace."