Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passes away: Funeral to take place in Mumbai

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on July 7, 2021 | Last updated on July 7, 2021 at 09.06 am

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on June 30.

Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday due to age-related illness, his family has confirmed. He was 98.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” Faisal Farooqui posted on Kumar’s official Twitter.

Funeral to take place today in Santacruz

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," said the thespian's longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet at daybreak.

Farooqui said that the grief-struck family is discussing the funeral modalities and the last rites are likely to be held at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz west, around 5pm this evening.

Around 9.30am, an ambulance carrying Dilip Kumar's body left for his home in Bandra west, with his wife of 55-years Saira Banu Khan accompanying along with some family members.

The actor had been witnessing age-related health issues for the last few days and had been admitted to the hospital multiple times.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on June 30 after he complained of breathlessness.

Tributes pours in

Tributes poured in from the political fraternity for the deceased actors family.




 
 
 
