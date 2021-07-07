>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Dilip Kumar passes away: An institution has gone, says megastar Amitabh Bachchan

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on July 7, 2021

"My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss," the veteran actor said.

The demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar has left megastar Amitabh Bachchan deeply saddened.

Taking to Twitter, Big B extended his heartfelt condolences.

Also read: 'Tragedy King' leaves behind a legacy to cherish forever

"An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar," he wrote.

"My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened," the veteran actor added.

For the unversed, Big B had shared screen space with Dilip Kumar in the film 'Shakti', which was released in 1982. Dilip Kumar had played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's father in the film.

Dilip Kumar: 9 lesser known facts about the legendary actor

In 2018, Big B recalled receiving a letter from the late Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar had penned that note to praise Big B's performance in the film 'Black'. In the letter, Dilip Kumar had also shared his memories of working with Big B on the sets of 'Shakti'.

"I am certainly privileged to know from your affectionate compliments that someone as knowledgeable and competent as you has liked my work. Yes, now that you have reminded me, I can recall the scenes that brought us together before the cameras for Shakti. I should say the respect and admiration are mutual. Not just Shakti, your work in several films I have watched has been world class and inimitable," the letter read.

Dilip Kumar passes away: 10 things every fan should know

"In recent times, I can remember Black and, if I remember right, Saira and I were at a loss for words at the premiere night, after the curtain came down, to express our myriad feelings of admiration for your outstanding performance. It is a pity the film missed the Oscar nomination. If any Indian actor, in my personal opinion, deserves the world's most coveted award, it is you," the letter further read.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. He was 98.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Covid-19: UAE becomes world’s most vaccinated nation

null votes | 4 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

The man who accompanied UAE's Founding...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

WKND Exclusive: Wordplay with Shashi Tharoor
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says

3 votes | 1 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Star Tech: Gadget repairs on a van
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Star Tech: UAE's laboratory-on-wheels
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Storybook: Abu Dhabi couple grow food...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Revealed: The secrets behind Dubai's Palm...
khaleejtimes

Bollywood

Dilip Kumar passes away: Condolences pour in from Bollywood

1 votes | 7 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Video: Barefoot boy on Indian street scolds maskless tourists

1 votes | 7 July 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 