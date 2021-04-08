Barakah nuclear plant: UAE mobile networks change name; have you seen it?

The new name showed up on smartphone screens across the country on Thursday.

UAE mobile networks Etisalat and du on Thursday changed their display names to commemorate the commercial operations of the country’s Barakah nuclear power plant.

The networks changed their names to ‘Barakah on Etisalat’ and ‘Barakah on du’, even as the first megawatts of clean energy powered the homes of residents.

The UAE set a new milestone on Tuesday by commencing commercial operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

The authorities announced that the Barakah plant — the Arab world’s first nuclear power station — is now providing constant, reliable, and sustainable electricity to the UAE’s households and businesses through its first 1,400MW unit.

Clean energy from Barakah plant is now in your home

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, hailed what was yet another historic moment for the country.

“Today, the UAE entered a historic stage," he said in a post on Twitter. "The effort of 10 years and 2,000 engineers and Emirati young men and 80 international partners... and the vision of a leader who put the UAE in an unprecedented developmental position..."

Special SMS to mark Barakah commercial operations