UAE: Barakah nuclear power plant begins commercial operations

The milestone is the effort of the last 10 years, said Sheikh Mohammed in a tweet.

The UAE set a new milestone on Tuesday by commencing commercial operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, hailed what is yet another historic moment for the country.

“Today, the UAE entered a historic stage," he said in a post on Twitter. "The effort of 10 years and 2,000 engineers and Emirati young men and 80 international partners... and the vision of a leader who put the UAE in an unprecedented developmental position..."

He went on to celebrate "the first megawatt from the first Arab nuclear plant" to enter the country's electricity network.

"Congratulations to the people of the UAE," Sheikh Mohammed added. "Congratulations to my brother, Mohammed bin Zayed.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also expressed his gratitude to all those responsible for the feat.

"The start of commercial operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a historic milestone for the UAE that significantly enhances the sustainability of our entire power sector. We are grateful to those who made this possible and thank them for their diligence and hard work."

The announcement comes less than a month after the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) granted the operating licence for Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.