UAE: Barakah nuclear plant celebrates commercial operations with special SMS

Celebrating a new milestone.

UAE residents were pleasantly surprised on Wednesday afternoon after an SMS from Barakah flashed on their mobile screens.

Nuclear energy from Barakah plant is now in your home

"The UAE's ambition knows no limits, congratulations to the Nation as Unit 1 at Barakah Plant reaches commercial operations," the SMS said.

The UAE set a new milestone on Tuesday by commencing commercial operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

The authorities announced that the Barakah plant — the Arab world’s first nuclear power station — is now providing constant, reliable, and sustainable electricity to the UAE’s households and businesses through its first 1,400MW unit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, hailed what was yet another historic moment for the country.

“Today, the UAE entered a historic stage," he said in a post on Twitter. "The effort of 10 years and 2,000 engineers and Emirati young men and 80 international partners... and the vision of a leader who put the UAE in an unprecedented developmental position..."