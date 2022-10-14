Flydubai enters new wet lease agreement with Smartwings

IEA’s stern caution comes on the heels of a chilling forecast by the International Monetary Fund of higher recession risk amid bleak global outlook
Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, on Friday announced that its agreement with Smartwings, the Czech Republic-based airline, to wet lease four Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft between November 17, 2022 and January 16, 2023.
The aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) agreement with Smartwings will see four-leased aircraft support flydubai’s fleet of 68 Boeing 737 aircraft, enabling the carrier to add more capacity for its passengers and cater to demand for travel during the busy winter season.
“We are pleased to confirm this new wet lease agreement with Smartwings, an IOSA (Iata Operational Safety Audit) certified company, well-experienced in ACMI agreements. Having previously worked with Smartwings, we are confident that the leasing of four additional aircraft will provide our passengers with more convenient and reliable options for travel during the winter season,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai, said.
Flydubai currently operates a single-fleet type of Boeing 737 aircraft that includes 32 next-generation Boeing 737-800, 33 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and three Boeing 737 MAX 9.
“We are very appreciative to have won the trust of flydubai once again and succeeded in tough competition from other airlines. This agreement stands as testimony to the successful business cooperation of our companies, which we value greatly," says Roman Vik, Board member and CEO, Smartwings.
The all-Economy Class aircraft will operate on select routes on the flydubai network including Chattogram, Colombo, Dhaka, Karachi, Multan, Muscat and Sialkot.
