Two passenger flights diverted to Dubai due to engine failure, bird strike

In one of the incidents, several travellers were left stranded at the airport

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 5:02 PM

Two passenger planes travelling on different routes were recently diverted to Dubai over the last couple days after encountering mid-air emergencies.

On Friday, a KLM flight from Bangkok was on its to Amsterdam when it declared an "emergency route", according to media reports.

Flight KL876 — on a Boeing 777-200ER plane — pushed the general emergency alert while flying over Iran, making Dubai one of the nearest airports where it could land safely.

It was found that the aircraft experienced an engine failure, prompting the pilot to steer the flight to Dubai. Emergency teams reportedly met the plane upon its arrival.

In another incident reported earlier this week, a domestic Indian flight from Mangalore to Bangalore had to be diverted to Dubai, leaving several passengers stranded at the airport.

IndiGo airline had to move flights because a Dubai-bound aircraft wasn't able to take off that morning because of a bird strike. A total of 160 passengers had to disembark, before being moved to the plane that had just arrived from Bangalore, according to media reports.

The rescheduled Dubai flight left around three hours later, making the Bangalore-bound passengers wait for another aircraft.

ALSO READ: