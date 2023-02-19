Dubai: Passenger dies after heart attack during flight

The airline expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 11:50 AM Last updated: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 11:55 AM

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Dhaka was diverted to Karachi on Saturday, after a passenger passed away during the journey.

“Flydubai would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of a passenger who passed away on February 18, 2023, on flight FZ 523 from Dubai to Dhaka,” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The flydubai flight FZ 523 was operated by Smartwings from Dubai International (DXB) airport to Dhaka Airport.

Pakistani media reported that the flydubai’s Bangladeshi passenger, 59, died due to a heart attack and was declared dead on arrival after a post-landing check-up on Saturday.

“Our Family Assistance team is providing support and our thoughts are with the family of the passenger during this sad time. We are in touch with the relevant authorities,” the flydubai spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, an Emirates flight from Sydney to Dubai was diverted to Perth due to a medical emergency onboard. In another incident, the airline’s Brussel-bound flight was diverted to the Iraqi city of Erbil due to a mid-air medical emergency.

In October 2022, Flydubai signed an agreement with the Czech-Republic-based Smartwings to wet lease four next-generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate on its select routes including Chattogram, Colombo, Dhaka, Karachi, Multan, Muscat and Sialkot.

The airline, which started flights to Dhaka in February 2011, has created a network of more than 110 destinations served by a fleet of 76 aircraft.

