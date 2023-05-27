Delhi-Dubai flight delayed: Indian capital faces bad weather, airlines affected

Airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines to get updated flight information

By ANI Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 7:26 AM

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected on Saturday due to heavy rain and inclement weather.

The airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines for getting updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement on Saturday.

A flight from Delhi to Dubai was also delayed by 35 minutes, the Delhi Airport official website showed.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 7.45am (IST), however it took off at 8.20am (IST).

Flight SG 011 has now taken off and is on it's way to the destination.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning.

The sudden change in weather is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

India Meteorological Department predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

The weather department also predicted rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

