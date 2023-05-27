Delhi-Dubai flight delayed: Indian capital faces bad weather, airlines affected

Upgrade is expected to solve power outages that had recently affected thousands of passengers at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected on Saturday due to heavy rain and inclement weather.
The airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines for getting updated flight information.
"Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement on Saturday.
A flight from Delhi to Dubai was also delayed by 35 minutes, the Delhi Airport official website showed.
The flight was scheduled to depart at 7.45am (IST), however it took off at 8.20am (IST).
Flight SG 011 has now taken off and is on it's way to the destination.
Meanwhile, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning.
The sudden change in weather is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.
India Meteorological Department predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.
The weather department also predicted rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.
ALSO READ:
Upgrade is expected to solve power outages that had recently affected thousands of passengers at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport
More people are looking for experiential trips, too, according to industry experts
The offer will only be valid for 48 hours
Packages often feature premium seats on flights, stay in a 4- or 5-star hotel with breakfast or half-board, private transfers, tours, luxury shopping vouchers
Forty-three airlines will be requested to identify how many flights will be affected and how recovery trips will pan out
Travellers prefer countries that have simple or no visa processing
Dubai airline chief says it is likely to place an order for new aircraft later this year
According to an official, 'the act violates aviation regulator DGCA's safety norms'