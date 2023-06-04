IndiGo flight carrying Minister of State, Indian politicians diverted after pilot announces engine snag

Over 150 passengers were on board the Dibrugarh-bound plane

By ANI Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM

A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International after the pilot of the plane announced a snag in the engine of the aircraft.

Over 150 passengers were travelling on the flight, including Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli, and two BJP MLAs, Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala.

Last month, another IndiGo Airlines flight was diverted due to a 'burning smell' in the cabin. The aircraft was inspected upon landing, and it was deemed to be satisfactory, but was held at the Indonesian airport it landed at for detailed inspection.

Passengers disembarked from the plane and were provided accommodation, with an alternate aircraft being flown from Kualanamu, Medan to take the passengers to Singapore.

Earlier this year, a Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft originating from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit during a climb, the DGCA said in an official statement. Ground inspection revealed that the engine fan blades of the plane had been damaged.

